Greater Clark County Schools breaks ground on new elementary school

The school will merge Pleasant Ridge Elementary and Jonathan Jennings Elementary to make one big school.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Greater Clark County Schools (GCCS) broke ground on a brand new elementary school on Friday -- or rather their students did!

The new state-of-the-art school will be called Charlestown Elementary School. It will merge Pleasant Ridge Elementary and Jonathan Jennings Elementary to make one big school with grades pre-K to 5th grade.

"This building is a seven section elementary school; it will hold a little more than 1,000 students, somewhere between 1,100 and 1,200 students," GCCS Superintendent Mark Laughner said.

When the construction is all said and done, the school will be over 142,000 sq. ft. in size — making it one of the largest elementary schools in the state. The two-story school will open in 2025.

"With inflation, the price has gone up so we're looking at probably around a $55 million elementary school," Laughner said.

Charlestown Elementary is the first groundbreaking of three that GCCS has in store. The school district is also planning on merging Thomas Jefferson Elementary with Wilson Elementary, and they're also planning to replace Parkwood Elementary with a new school.

