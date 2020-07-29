Students in Greater Clark County Schools some of the first to return to class amid pandemic

The Indiana school district held its first day of in-person classes on July 29. Students could choose between in-person and virtual instruction.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — After months of being away from the classroom due to the coronavirus pandemic, students in Greater Clark County Schools (GCCS) in Indiana are returning Wednesday.

While neighboring districts like New Albany Floyd County Schools have pushed their start dates back for extra preparation time and to monitor potential rises in COVID-19 cases, Clark County leaders said they’re ready to start the school year now.

Chad Schenck, Chief Operating Officer for GCCS, said the district has been working on the back-to-school plan for a while.

“We’ve been preparing all summer long,” Schenck said. These preparations include gathering PPE, sanitizing school buildings and making sure the virtual options students have will be as robust and personalized as in-class instruction.

GCCS is unique among the districts in the area in that it offers students three different options for the fall semester:

Traditional learning with in-person instruction

My School Online, which includes virtual interactions with teachers throughout the day

The Virtual Academy, which provides more schedule flexibility for students

Students who choose the Virtual Academy will be enrolled in the virtual program for the entire school year, and are not permitted to participate in any extracurricular activities.

Schenck said the district wanted to provide as many options as it could to satisfy the needs of both students and parents.

He said he believes about 70% of students will return in person, estimating that around 3,000 of the more than 10,000 students in the district will choose one of the virtual options.

For students that have chosen to return to the school buildings, extra precautions have been taken to ensure that health and safety are a priority. The district has adopted a block schedule, so students are in the hallways fewer times throughout the day, and stay with the same teachers for longer periods. The district will also follow Indiana state guidelines on social distancing, masks and sanitization procedures.

Schenck said the first day of school is always hectic, even in a normal year, but the district has tried to take every step to make this a successful semester.

“We really feel like all of the work and all of the preparation and all of the planning has been done in such a way that we know we can protect kids, we know we can protect staff,” he said.

If everything goes according to plan, the district hopes that the last day of school for students’ this semester will be November 20, which aligns with the schedule many colleges have taken this fall.

