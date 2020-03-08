Grayson County Schools easing students back in with hybrid schedule

Students who choose the in-person option will go to school two days a week for the first three weeks of school.

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. — The Grayson County School district has a plan in place for back to school. But with changing COVID-19 numbers, Superintendent Doug Robinson says that back to school plan can change too.

“Things could change on a dime, and I know that’s kind of a cliché statement that everyone’s been using this summer,” Robinson said.

The district has about 4,400 students. The school was supposed to begin on August 10 but will now start on August 24.

District leaders wanted to push the date back after getting recommendations from the state.

The district has spent the summer trying to think of every possible situation at could arise when kids head back to school.

“Even though we’ve sat down and we’ve tried to analyze and think through all the different scenarios, I’m sure something will happen the first couple of days, like ‘Oh we didn’t think about that,’” Robinson said.

Students and parents have two options: in-person and virtual.

Grayson County Schools will ease students who chose the in-person option back into the classroom.

For the first three weeks of school, students in all grade levels will be on a hybrid schedule. One group of kids will go to class on Mondays and Wednesdays, and the other on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The district will use Friday as a day to reevaluate how the plan is going.

“It kind of helps the students get into routines,” Robinson said.

When they aren’t in school, students will do project-based learning and classwork remotely.

Twenty-four percent of students and parents have chosen the district’s fully virtual option.

Superintendent Robinson and his team have been working hard to give families options and mark sure each option is going to keep kids safe and give them the best learning experience possible.

“I feel good about the plan that we have in place and the preparation we’ve put in place and the preparation we’ve put in and all the detail,” Robinson said.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.