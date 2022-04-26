JCPS Board votes to expand Grace James Academy to 12th grade

The academy, an all-girls school focused on the STEAM curriculum, started with just sixth grade and has grown each year since.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Following a Tuesday night vote from the Jefferson County School Board, Grace James Academy will expand into high school.

The academy, an all-girls school focused on the STEAM curriculum, started with just sixth grade and has grown each year since.

Beginning next school year, it will serve sixth to eighth graders.

The expansion into high school will continue by phasing in one grade every year as the current students move up.

“This is what our students need to have to be embraced and to know that they have every capability in the world,” Board chair Diane Porter said.

JCPS is also looking for a new, larger home for Grace James Academy. They said that location needs to be complete within the next two years.

