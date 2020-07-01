LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced Tuesday that Kentucky Skills U, an agency within the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet (EWDC), will waive testing fees for Kentuckians seeking to earn a GED.

According to a press release from the Office of the Governor, more than 335,000 Kentuckians are without a GED or high school diploma, EWDC allotted $600,000 in state funding to waive test fees in an effort to eliminate financial barriers associated with GED® attainment, which is $120 for all four courses in the Commonwealth.

“Education is the key to a better future for the Commonwealth and our citizens,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This state funding will remove one more barrier for Kentuckians and provide them one more opportunity to earn their GED – a critical piece to helping the more than 335,000 Kentuckians without a GED or high school diploma to participate in our workforce and thrive.”

According to a press release from the Office of the Governor, more than half of the individuals who do not have a GED or high school diploma are currently not participating in the state’s workforce. The hope of waiving GED testing fee is for Kentuckians, who are either unemployed or underemployed due to lack of education, will have access to the education needed to place them on a career pathway as a result of GED attainment.

“Every Kentuckian has the right to quality education,” said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. “As a teacher, I know there is no greater way to positively change a person’s economic situation than lifting their level of education. This announcement is a step forward for our state and signifies our commitment to education.”

Kentucky Skills U provides no-cost adult education services in all 120 Kentucky counties to individuals seeking to become college and/or career ready. Students can prepare for the GED, transition to post-secondary education, or receive career and training for employment. Students may also be eligible for GED Plus, which allows students to earn a GED and college credential at the same time through the Work Ready Scholarship.

The GED Ready test is available at no cost through Kentucky Skills U or individuals may take the test online at ged.com for a fee.

