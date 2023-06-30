Goodwill's high school celebrates first graduating class in Louisville

The Excel Center is a school designed for adults who never received their high school diplomas.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Goodwill's tuition-free high school celebrated its first class of graduates in Louisville.

The Excel Center is a school designed for adults who never received their high school diplomas.

Thursday, the school honored 30 people during a graduation at the Muhammad Ali Center.

One of the graduates, Rachel Sloss, said she's excited to take the next step in her life.

"I was sitting upright trying to figure out what I was going to do in life. And then I found a program that's gonna help me to better myself and to be the nurse I want to be because I'm going into nursing also. So looking back from then to now I done made some great accomplishments," she said.

The Excel Center on Preston Highway offers free childcare, transportation assistance and career counselors along with classes.

If you wish to enroll you can do so here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.