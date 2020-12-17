x
University in Kentucky to make textbooks free next year for undergraduates

EKU President Dr. David McFaddin said in a statement that the school has been focused on making higher education more attainable.

RICHMOND, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky University has announced an initiative that will allow undergraduate students to receive free textbooks during the next school year.

The school says the EKU BookSmart program was developed by the university and is possible due to its partnership with Barnes & Noble College Booksellers.

Officials say the program will provide required textbooks and course materials for all in-person and online students. EKU President Dr. David McFaddin said in a statement on Monday that the school has been focused on making higher education more attainable.

He says the initiative makes a degree more accessible and affordable.

