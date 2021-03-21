Got baking soda? Try these fun STEM labs at home

Arm & Hammer launches "Recess" to engage kids learning at home in STEM activities.

SAN ANTONIO — As more and more kids start heading back to school for in-classroom instruction, many children may be falling behind in STEM areas because they have missed out on hand-on instruction during the pandemic.

Ana Dziengel is an elementary school teacher in California, and coordinates an after-school program to increase interest in STEM.

"I'm noticing that my kids have fewer opportunities to do hands-on experiments like they used to do in the classroom," said Dziengel.

Dziengel is one of the instructors in a new program launched by Arm & Hammer, called Recess.

The program features hands-on experiments kids can do at home.

"It's really about parents setting up an activity for their children that their children can get engaged in without parental help," said Dziengel.

Dziengel said that once parents register for Recess, they'll have access to a hub of content, all fun activities with an educational twist.

She said the activities are easy for parents to set up, and don't require complex items.

"Another goal is to do things with common materials that everyone already has," said Dziengel. "We all love baking soda. We all have things like vinegar, cooking oil, things like that, so the idea is to keep it very simple, reuse what you have. It's very accessible to everyone."