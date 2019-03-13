LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public School students are out of school for the fifth time in two weeks.
Students under the age of 18 can receive a free meal at any of the following locations from noon until 2 p.m.
- Academy @ Shawnee - 4001 Herman St.
- Brandeis Elementary - 2817 W. Kentucky Street
- California Community Center - 1600 St. Catherine Street
- Carter Elementary - 3600 Bohne Avenue
- Chancey Elementary - 4301 Murphy lane
- Coral Ridge Elementary - 10608 National Turnpike
- Crums Lane Elementary - 3212 South Crums Lane
- Engelhard Elementary - 1004 South First Street
- Frayser Elementary - 1230 Larchmont Avenue
- Layne Elementary - 9831 East Avenue
- Luhr Elementary - 6900 Fegenbush Lane
- Maupin Elementary - 1312 Catalpa Street
- Portland Elementary - 3410 Northwestern Parkway
- Seneca High - 3510 Goldsmith Lane
- St. Matthews Elementary - 601 Browns Lane
- Watson Lane Elementary - 7201 Watson Lane
- Westport Middle - 8100 Westport Road
The JCPS Bus Stop Cafe will also stop at 8 locations throughout the day on Wednesday.
- Derby Estates - 10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
- Holiday Park - 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- Petersburg Park - 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- Barrington Pointe - 11:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- Carpenter Arms Apts. - 12:15 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.
- Ramser Court Apts. - 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- Partridge Pointe Apts. - 1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- Watterson Lakeview Apts. - 1:45 p.m. - 2:15 p.m.
RELATED: Sick-out cancels Wednesday classes at JCPS, Bullitt Co. Schools
RELATED: Pollio: Disappointed plan to keep schools open, send individuals to capitol didn’t prevent sick-out