LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public School students are out of school for the fifth time in two weeks.

Students under the age of 18 can receive a free meal at any of the following locations from noon until 2 p.m.

Academy @ Shawnee - 4001 Herman St.

Brandeis Elementary - 2817 W. Kentucky Street

California Community Center - 1600 St. Catherine Street

Carter Elementary - 3600 Bohne Avenue

Chancey Elementary - 4301 Murphy lane

Coral Ridge Elementary - 10608 National Turnpike

Crums Lane Elementary - 3212 South Crums Lane

Engelhard Elementary - 1004 South First Street

Frayser Elementary - 1230 Larchmont Avenue

Layne Elementary - 9831 East Avenue

Luhr Elementary - 6900 Fegenbush Lane

Maupin Elementary - 1312 Catalpa Street

Portland Elementary - 3410 Northwestern Parkway

Seneca High - 3510 Goldsmith Lane

St. Matthews Elementary - 601 Browns Lane

Watson Lane Elementary - 7201 Watson Lane

Westport Middle - 8100 Westport Road

The JCPS Bus Stop Cafe will also stop at 8 locations throughout the day on Wednesday.

Derby Estates - 10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Holiday Park - 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Petersburg Park - 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Barrington Pointe - 11:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Carpenter Arms Apts. - 12:15 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Ramser Court Apts. - 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Partridge Pointe Apts. - 1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Watterson Lakeview Apts. - 1:45 p.m. - 2:15 p.m.

