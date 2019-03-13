LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public School students are out of school for the fifth time in two weeks.

Students under the age of 18 can receive a free meal at any of the following locations from noon until 2 p.m.

  • Academy @ Shawnee - 4001 Herman St.
  • Brandeis Elementary - 2817 W. Kentucky Street
  • California Community Center - 1600 St. Catherine Street
  • Carter Elementary - 3600 Bohne Avenue
  • Chancey Elementary - 4301 Murphy lane
  • Coral Ridge Elementary - 10608 National Turnpike
  • Crums Lane Elementary - 3212 South Crums Lane
  • Engelhard Elementary - 1004 South First Street
  • Frayser Elementary - 1230 Larchmont Avenue
  • Layne Elementary - 9831 East Avenue
  • Luhr Elementary - 6900 Fegenbush Lane
  • Maupin Elementary - 1312 Catalpa Street
  • Portland Elementary - 3410 Northwestern Parkway
  • Seneca High - 3510 Goldsmith Lane
  • St. Matthews Elementary - 601 Browns Lane
  • Watson Lane Elementary - 7201 Watson Lane
  • Westport Middle - 8100 Westport Road

The JCPS Bus Stop Cafe will also stop at 8 locations throughout the day on Wednesday.

  • Derby Estates - 10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
  • Holiday Park - 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
  • Petersburg Park - 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
  • Barrington Pointe - 11:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
  • Carpenter Arms Apts. - 12:15 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.
  • Ramser Court Apts. - 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
  • Partridge Pointe Apts. - 1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
  • Watterson Lakeview Apts. - 1:45 p.m. - 2:15 p.m.

