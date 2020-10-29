Kentucky to offer free GED classes virtually

Test fees will be waived for first-time test takers by enrolling in one of the KYSU programs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear and Lieutenant Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced that Kentucky Skills U (KYSU), will offer virtual opportunities for the Free GED Program.

According to a release, the pandemic forced the school’s office to close which is why they are waiving the GED test fees. They will be waived for first-time test takers by enrolling in one of the KYSU programs.

KYSU reported 3,565 Kentuckians between January through June 2020, took advantage of the free waiver program toward a GED credential.