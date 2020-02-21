LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a Fort Knox spokesperson, students and staff at the Fort Knox Middle/High School have been evacuated Friday following a bomb threat.

Fort Knox Directorate of Emergency Services personnel are conducting a thorough search of the school grounds. Personnel are also using bomb-detection dogs as well.

It is unclear at this time how the threat was made or who it was made by.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

