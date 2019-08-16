LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County School board is one step closer to filling their district four vacancy.

The board met behind closed doors tonight in their first meeting to look at the 11 candidates. From those candidates they chose five finalists: Saundra Gibson, Debra Gray, Joe Marshall, Shameka Parrish-Wright and Cassandra Ryan.

Each finalist will be interviewed at a special meeting set for next Tuesday.

Chairwoman Diane Porter hopes to find someone committed to JCPS.

