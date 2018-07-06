LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A Louisville father whose son's legs were broken while at school is pushing for a state takeover of JCPS.

Brian Long wrote a letter to Interim Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis advocating for a takeover.

Long said a takeover would lay the groundwork for an improved and safer school system.

Long's son Brennan, who has autism, broke his legs after being placed in a cradle-hold by an assistant at the Binet School for special needs students three years ago.

