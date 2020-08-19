Family of 12 getting creative with their remote learning situation

When the Thompsons realized CMS was going to be virtual again this school year, they decided to make the most of it.

With 12 cousins in their crew, the kids in the Thompson family have always had someone to lean on.

"They’re very close even though they’re cousins they’re like siblings," Kristen Thompson said

When the Thompsons realized CMS was going to be virtual again this school year, they decided to make the most of it.

"We just wanted to embody the whole mantra of it takes a village," Thompson said

That village now has its own place to learn.

"I said listen if we’re gonna do this, we’re gonna do this fully because if we take it seriously they’re gonna take it seriously," Thompson explained.

The family pooled their money together and bought laptops, headphones, chairs and desks for all of the children.

"We take education very seriously in our family," Thompson said

The youngest children, get help from the oldest.

"Senior year can be very difficult," Haylei Reynolds said. "I’m about to go to college so just knowing that they’re there and they want me to succeed in the best way I can."

5th grader Tama said this dedicated learning space has given him a way to focus again.