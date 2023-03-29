'She loves everyone'; Elizabethtown elementary school teacher wins ExCel Award

Morningside Elementary school teacher Tori Lynn finds her motivation in the impact she makes on students.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Each week, the WHAS11, LG&E and KU ExCel Award recognizes a teacher who goes above and beyond in their classroom.

Students and staff at Morningside Elementary celebrated this week's winner, Victoria "Tori" Lynn.

Ms. Tori Lynn focuses her teaching style on the simple things; the thank you's that make all the hard work, sacrifice and determination worthwhile.

She knows her students won't remember every lesson she teaches, but she can make a lasting impression on their lives.

"She loves everyone," said Cole McCrary, one of Mrs. Lynn's first-grade students.

"I think it's so important to build love in them and trust and respect that way when they come to my classroom they're ready to learn," Mrs. Lynn said. "Then, after I do that I mean, we have the best relationship they know they can trust me, and they're willing to learn and understand why we're doing things."

In her ninth year of teaching and third of her current position, she joined the 'Elevate Etown' strategic leadership team, dedicating time outside the school building to creating a plan to improve the school system over the next five years.

"I wanted to make sure my voice was heard," Mrs. Lynn said. "I knew it would be so important to understand what was coming so our district would be successful. it was worth the time."

During an ExCel Award ceremony on Wednesday, colleagues, students -- and her husband who is also an educator -- came together to celebrate the award.

As for her plans with the $1,000 check awarded to her by LG&E and KU for use in the classroom, it's all about the kids!

"I love first grade, and I plan on staying in first grade, I know I'm in first grade next year," Mrs. Lynn said of the decision-making process. "I really want to see what they want, maybe more hands-on manipulatives, things to help them in their lessons. I really want to make it about them because they are especially a part of this process. They are one of the main reasons I'm here before you today, so I want to involve them in that. Lots of talks to come up with that."

Again, congratulations to Victoria Lynn of Morningside Elementary, this week's ExCel award winner!

