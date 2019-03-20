LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Melissa George has spent more than 20 years in the classroom teaching and loving elementary school students. Now, she is receiving a big honor as the 1st-grade teacher of Stopher Elementary. She is a 2019 ExCel Award winner.

She said it is the love of children and learning that keeps her in the classroom.

"I have just always loved it. I've always wanted to be a teacher. Even when I was a little girl playing with the neighborhood kids I always had to be the teacher. Always. And all those important people that are in your life always a teacher. So, there was no question that was all I wanted to do. So, here I am, and I'll probably do it forever,” George said.