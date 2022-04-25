Shelby County teacher wins ExCel Award

Lauren Siegel sets a high standard for her second graders at Painted Stone Elementary, creating an environment encouraging accountability

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We're celebrating Lauren Siegel, a second-grade teacher at Painted Stone Elementary. Second grade is an age group with so much social and emotional growth on top of their weekly lesson plans.



"Mrs. Siegel has a genuine care and concern for all her kids," said Artavia Acklin, principal at Painted Stone. "Not only about the academic success, but more importantly, she works hard to build positive and nurturing relationships."



Lauren Siegel is a Shelby County native who stayed close to home when she attended Georgetown College. She taught in Cleveland, OH as part of the Teach for America program, then returned to the Shelby County Public Schools to teach in her community.

Shelby county didn't hold back a single stop when it came to celebrating the beloved teacher.



Students and teachers gathered in the school's gym to cheer her on, screaming her name and clapping as awards were announced.



Mrs. Siegel is known for her high standards for her students, setting expectations, and holding students accountable.



"Thank you for affording me the time to get my footing, creating safe spaces to take risks, and knowing just when to push me out of my comfort zone," said Mrs. Siegel.

On behalf of WHAS11 and LG&E and KU, congratulations to Lauren Siegel on her ExCel award!

