LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We try and try and try again but inevitably we're going fail. But failure doesn't always have to be negative.

Shaun McIntosh teaches freshman science at Marion C. Moore and wants his students to know failure gives you grit.



"If I’m not setting it up where they're going have opportunities to fail and work through failure and build grit and opportunities to work on hard habits to work on. one habit they’re working on is being able to be on task and have fun at the same time. That’s a hard habit, lots of adults have trouble with that habit. my classroom is an opportunity for them to practice," McIntosh said.

McIntosh ‘s military background flying Apache helicopters shaped him into the educator he is.

While in flight school, McIntosh realized visual learning and practical learning make complicated topics easier and simplification of tough vocabulary makes daunting lessons less scary.



"No excuses. That’s my motto. We got obstacles, we all do in this unfair world and sometimes it’s hard, but there should be no excuses to give our best. We define success by giving our best," McIntosh said.



Long nights, early mornings, and weekends have made his dedication to teaching over the past 8 years easier by his love of education and the other teachers around him.



"It’s a spotlight on my village of support staff, and folks I work with here. This isn’t about me. I can be as successful or unsuccessful depending on the support I have here," McIntosh said.



Congrats to Mr. Shaun Mcintosh from Marion C. Moore on your Excel Award.

