CRESTWOOD, Ky. — Art is a favorite class for a lot of kids — with painting, drawing and sculpting, what's not to like? But one Oldham County art teacher goes above and beyond to make sure her students are creating their own unique masterpieces.

Kelly Kaumann of Camden Station Elementary School was presented the Golden Apple, the WHAS11 and LG&E Excel Award, for her outstanding work in the classroom Wednesday, April 10.

On hand at the ceremony was Kaumann's daughter, Kadence, and her other "kids" — her students.

Kaumann said her students are what drivers her passion for her job, but credited her success to the support of administrators and fellow teachers.

While she loves art, she said her most important lessons have little to do with art. Teaching her kids that even mistakes are really just part of the masterpiece of life, Kaumann said, is a lesson she loves giving.

"I think you get a sense of who they are at any one moment and I think you get a sense of how they've grown," Kaumann said. "And I've had kids who have really overcome the ability with being okay to make mistakes. That's huge. We've have to be able to make mistakes in order to grow."

Kaumann received a check for one thousand dollars from LG&E to use in the classroom however she sees fit, and Oldham County Judge David Voegele officially proclaimed today Kelly Kaumann day.