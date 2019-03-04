NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Kimberly McClure, a math coach at S. Ellen Jones Elementary in New Albany, is an ExCEL Award winner.

McClure has been in education for 29 years and taught third and fourth grades as well as special education. She started the inclusion program for the district about 15 years ago.

"God gave me a gift to just want to be with kids. I've loved it every single day. I've never had a day where I've gotten up and not wanted to come to work,” McClure said.

In addition to the ExCEL Award, Mrs. McClure also gets $1000 for her classroom.