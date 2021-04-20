Minors Lane teacher wins ExCel Award

Karima Badouan builds personal relationships and learns about her students on a personal level to create tight knit bonds for advanced learning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WHAS11 and LG&E and KU recognize teachers in our community going above and beyond for their students by honoring them with an ExCel Award.

Ms. Karima Badouan, a math teacher at Minors Lane Elementary School, is adored by students and colleagues alike. She is celebrated for making personal connections with her students — even with NTI — to ensure their success at such a tough age.

"Just seeing the growth from my students from the beginning of the year to the end of the year and having those incredible relationships...that is what makes my job worth it," Badouan said. "That's why I work as hard as I do...because they deserve the absolute best."

Badouan said her path to teaching was not always clear, but a college internship with Kentucky Refugee Ministries helped her fall in love with helping others.

"I learned that I love working with kids, and if I wanted to really make a difference in the world, some type of way, it would have to be through education," Karima Badoun said.

When the pandemic started, Badouan said she knew she had to change how she teaches, but staying true to relationship building that would yield success, even during NTI.

"I was very fearful," Badouan said. "I was like, 'How am I going to reach these kids virtually?' cause it's a whole different world than if you were in the class room. Through showing my personality and just creating a space that represented my students virtually, they were able to connect with that."

Her focus on her students is what pushes Badouan beyond being a good teacher, making her a great teacher. She's earned recognition and respect from her peers.

On behalf of LG&E and KU, WHAS11 congratulates Karima Badouan of Minors Lane Elementary.

