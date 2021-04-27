'I want to give them a reason to engage': Farnsley Middle School math teacher wins ExCel Award

Angela Dilts-Pollock was honored with the award in a surprise ceremony.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Each week, WHAS11 and LG&E and KU recognize a great teacher in our community going above and beyond for their students.

When Angela Dilts-Pollock logged into the ceremony Tuesday morning, she had no idea she would be receiving the award.

"Someone slipped up and said 'These questions are for an award you're winning' and she didn't connect the dots!" one of Pollock's colleagues joked.

"I wasn't listening! I had no idea!" she said.

A math teacher at Farnsley Middle School, Pollock was recognized for her hard work and excellence at connecting with her students — especially in a difficult time.

"I feel like when they come to me, a lot of times they are already anti-math," Pollock said about challenges she faces as a math teacher. "I want to give them a reason to engage and I want to give them a reason I can say 'Yes, exactly!' Let's build on that."

Pollock said she was completely shocked to learn she won the award, surrounded by her family and coworkers on Zoom.

"We just want to say how proud we are of her," Pollock's mother said through tears. "She knows that though, and if I didn't cry, she'd be upset."

