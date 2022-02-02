ExCel Award | Newcomer Academy teacher honored

Our first award recipient of 2022 is Mr. Grant Bradfield, a teacher at Newcomer Academy, who always puts his students first.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We're starting up the presentation of our prestigious ExCel award in partnership with LGE&KU.

The award recognizes teachers in our community who go above and beyond in their classrooms to make sure students literally excel in STEAM fields.

Our first award recipient of 2022 is Mr. Grant Bradfield, a teacher at Newcomer Academy, who always puts his students first.

For five years, Bradfield has been a teacher at Newcomer Academy, helping students who are English as a second language learner.

The principal of Newcomer, Gwen Snow, nominated Grant for this award and commended his impact at the school.

"Grant dove into the classroom in December, and jumped several hurdles in his first year," Snow said. "He traveled classroom to classroom, and welcomed new students every day."

During his time at Newcomer, Mr. Bradfield has risen to the role of leader within the school. He's laid the groundwork for standards-based instruction implementation. He also has a great relationship with students and colleagues and keeps excitement and enthusiasm in the classroom.

"Thank you so much," he said to everyone on the Zoom call. "I appreciate this award. It may be me here, but it's really the Newcomer Academy family here that really earned and deserved this award."

His acceptance speech mostly took time to thank other people in his life who have bolstered his teaching career, ending with thanks to his students.

"I'm amazed by you, I appreciate you," Mr. Bradfield said to his classroom full of students. "I thank you for coming to school every day, doing your best. You're why I'm here. This award is for you. I'm grateful to be here and be a small part of the help on your way to reaching your dreams."

Grant Bradfield will be honored with a check for $1,000 to help his classroom efforts to continue innovation.

On behalf of WHAS11 and LG&E and KU, congratulations to Grant Bradfield of Newcomer Academy on his ExCel award!