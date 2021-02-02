Larue County special education teacher awarded ExCel Award

Savannah Boone, a special education teacher at Larue County High School, shares how she's using her new platform as an award winning teacher to help her students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Since joining the Larue County High School special education team three years ago, Savannah Boone has grown significantly in her role.

Boone never planned on being a teacher, but her ability to change and adapt into the job she has set her apart, making her a perfect candidate for an ExCel Award.

"Of course, winning the ExCel award is a huge blessing. You're honored in your community, and you receive money for your classroom and all those good things, but I have to say by far and away, the best part of winning an award for your teaching is people want to talk to you about your career and about what you do," Boone said. "That has given me the opportunity to share with our community and even our state at large, what I do and what we need here in the school and how community members can be supportive."

Boone is on a mission to get her students every single opportunity they deserve.

"I'm here to help them launch into their community and be productive citizens and have the knowledge and comprehension they need to be successful in their community," Boone said. "ExCel has given me that opportunity to share that with people and say, 'Here's how you can support the schools, here's how you can support students.'"

At the top of the list, she's looking for employers in the community who can offer a little extra help and make accommodations for her students. She is also pushing for community members to talk to their legislators about high speed internet for Larue County.

"Coronavirus has affected them disproportionately," Boone said of the students in her community. "Then, special education students even more so because they receive their accommodations they need to learn using technology. If they don't have high speed internet, that's just not available to them."

