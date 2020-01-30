LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kari Doty is a teacher at the Phoenix School of Discovery where the focus is on students in 6th-12th grades who struggle with anxiety.

Doty’s colleagues say she is dedicated, innovative and progressive. She uses her passion for teaching it to build confidence in the classroom.

"We have a lot of unique students that for some reason didn't fit in at their home school. So, we take those students and give them a place they can belong,” Doty said.

A practical approach to the lesson plan helps students realize why they're learning what they're learning.

"They were learning about water usage or learning about electricity or learning about some of these things that affect the environment. But at the same time, how we're tying that to actions that they can take to help, and we're measuring the impact they can have when they make certain changes,” Doty said.

On January 29, Doty was presented with several awards from JCPS, JCTA and the principal of the Phoenix School of Discovery. She also received a $1,000 check to use in her classroom and a golden apple as a 2019-2020 WHAS11 and LG&E ExCEL Award winner.

