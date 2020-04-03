NEW ALBANY, Indiana — This teacher’s words of encouragement are pushing a lesson that may seem simple to us, forward.



Jenny Luttrell is the profound severe multi disability teacher in her district for middle school students and to the 17 students in her class she's giving them the tools to grow in life.



“You have to organize exactly what they need, you have to put that into a list, then you have to prioritize cause no matter what you won’t get through that list each day no matter how much you try, but that’s a goal for each day," Luttrell said.



Before she began her teaching career as Mrs. Luttrell, she was Master Sergeant Luttrell in the air force serving as an anti-terrorism officer.



After finishing up her service, Luttrell knew she wanted to do something with children but after working in a disability classroom she knew she had to focus on that.



“I was very familiar with people with disabilities and I always found them incredibly special. They always made me feel better about being around them. It just made me feel like a better person when I was around them,” Luttrell expressed.



On March 4, her students, family, administrators and loved ones watched as Mrs. Luttrell was honored with a golden apple.



On behalf of WHAS11 and LG&E KU, congrats to Mrs. Jenny Luttrell of Highland Hills Middle School on being an Excel Award recipient.

