AP Calculus teacher at Jeffersonville High School wins WHAS11 ExCel Award

This week's award focuses on Greater Clark County School's Shadd Clarke, a math teacher at Jeffersonville High School.

For 30 years, Shadd Clarke has been a teacher at Jeffersonville High School in Southern Indiana, growing the AP calculus program, and boasting the highest AP calculus passing rate of any Southern Indiana high school teacher. Who better to comment on his dedication for teaching than fellow teacher his wife, Elizabeth.

"His heart is in it and hes passionate about it," Elizabeth Clarke said. "He truly cares about his students and what's best for them. I'm really proud of him."

Clarke continues to assert himself as a leader among his peers, teaching professional development opportunities for fellow math instructors. He's also served on several committees in GCCS, sponsored National Honor Society, and coached sports.

"It is a juggling act in terms of time management," Clarke said about his many endeavors. "One of my philosophies is you focus on what you can control at the moment, that's a philosophy I have as well in coaching the softball team."

As for his plans with the check for $1,000, Clarke said he's still deciding.

"There's a couple of ideas I have in terms of me getting classroom setting calculators for my students to use," he said. "But I'm gonna do research on what would most benefit my students in my classes."

Congratulations to Jeffersonville High School teacher Shadd Clarke on your ExCel award!

