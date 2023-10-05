Jeffersonville High School teacher, leader of JROTC program wins ExCel Award

Known as one of the hardest workers inside the high school, Colonel Robert Benning holds true to his title.

Example video title will go here for this video

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The WHAS11, LG&E and KU ExCel Award recognizes teachers who go above and beyond in their classrooms.

Students and staff at Jeffersonville High School honored Colonel Robert Benning during a ceremony on Wednesday.

Known as one of the hardest workers inside the building, Benning holds true to his title. He's a strong leader of the ROTC program at Jeffersonville High School and is described by his cadets as trustworthy, honest, and caring.

"So much of the program is for the cadets," Benning said. "While I'm an instructor in the classroom, where we interact a lot with cadets is our after-school programs. I'm here at 6:30 in the morning, and it's 4:30-5 before I leave every day. Every day we have something going on."

For more than 8 years, Benning has been known for finding the skills within his cadets they may not always see within themselves. He's created a network of students who adore him, not only for his work in the classroom, but for his experiences as a veteran.

"Very honored," he said. "I know we have some fantastic teachers here at Jeff High and in Greater Clark. So, to be selected — that was an honor for me."

During an award ceremony, colleagues, students, and Benning's family celebrated the award.

As for the $1,000 check awarded to him by LG&E and KU for use in the classroom, Benning has big plans.

"If I can put that money towards that obstacle course, that would be great. Otherwise, we'll find something in the classroom the cadets need and can use," he said. "We're greatly appreciative of that check."

Again, congratulations to this week's ExCel Award winner, Colonel Robert Benning from Jeffersonville High School.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.