Goshen Elementary School teacher wins ExCel Award before retirement

Pam Mann is an innovative teacher, connecting with her students no matter the hurdles of the pandemic.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WHAS11 and LG&E and KU recognize teachers in the community who go above and beyond for their students, enriching their lives and helping them create better futures.

Pam Mann, a Goshen Elementary School teacher, is ending her career on a high note — winning an ExCel Award after being nominated by her colleagues.

"[My principal] said 'I don't know how it's going to turn out, but I want you to know how much your colleagues thought of you' and I thought, 'Oh my gosh!' I was so touched by that," Mann said. "I've watched all these people receive this award and never thought it would be me."

Mann has taught at Oldham County Schools for 27 years, teaching elementary school students that it's the process of getting to the correct answer, not just having the answer.

"If you tried your very best and thought it through, even thought you might not have come up with the exact answer you think were looking for, as long as you tried your best and you've put thought into it, that is what were looking for," Mann said. "I want them to become thinkers, not just answer givers."

As her colleagues, principal and superintendent came together to celebrate Mann, it felt serendipitous to note she's retiring at the end of the school year. She said she thinks the ExCel Award perfectly punctuates her career.

"It is a nice way to end a career," she said. "I'm honored."

On behalf of WHAS11 and LG&E and KU, congrats to Mrs. Pam Mann of Goshen Elementary School on her ExCel Award.

