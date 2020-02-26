HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A Hardin Co. fifth grade teacher is being recognized for going above and beyond to teach her students history.

Sandra Roopchan has educated students in Kentucky’s public schools for 18 years. Most recently, she has been teaching at New Highland Elementary School.

"It’s ok if we don’t agree. We agree to disagree. We realize that we are true historians. We are making history as were talking and what we had for breakfast or what we did yesterday is part of history,” Roopchan said.

The environment of her social studies classroom is about open discussion and participation. She knows the quickest way to a student’s brain is through their heart. So, she takes time to get to know her students, individualizing the way she teaches.

"I have learned just the way I present some information, even in interactions with my students, getting their background, just to meet them where they’re at, has been a pivotal change in my education and my career,” Roopchan said.

Students packed school’s gym to celebrate Ms. Roopchan, a WHAS11 LG&E ExCEL Award winner, and dedicated a song to her.

