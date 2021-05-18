Slate Run Elementary teacher wins ExCel Award

In 2013, Mary Reas joined the Slate Run Elementary teaching staff. Since then, her impact and love for her students has been apparent to all her colleagues.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — With the last ExCel Award of the season, a third grade teacher in New Albany is being recognized.

Mary Reas knows to create the best community, you have to create the best humans.

In 2013, Reas joined the Slate Run Elementary teaching staff. Since then, her impact and love for her students has been apparent to all her colleagues.

Reas was excited and surprised to learn she won an ExCel Award. Her colleagues, principal, team members and family came together to celebrate her accomplishments on Tuesday afternoon.

"I will tell you, I was shocked. I know a lot of the teachers up for the award and I know the teachers I teach with and they're incredible," Reas said.

Reas focuses to only on creating whole students, but also on forming relationships with them and checking in on their mental health.

"I think if you're a parent, you see what your kids struggle with and you know those feelings are really real and genuine. Even things we think are minor to them are a big deal. I think if we address it and give it the attention it deserves, we can help them through that," Reas said.

With a long teaching career ahead of her, Reas has a message to all her fellow educators as she moves forward.

"Going forward, as long as we see ourselves as part of a team rather than in charge of a team, we can help our teams be successful," Reas said.

On behalf of WHAS11 and LG&E and KU, congrats to Mary Reas on your ExCel Award!

►Contact reporter Hayley Minogue at hminogue@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.