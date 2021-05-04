Iroquois High School teacher honored with ExCel Award

Professor Aletha Fields meets her students where they are and works with them to help improve all aspects of their lives, in and out of school.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WHAS11 and LG&E and KU recognize teachers in our community who are going above and beyond to help students. An Iroquois High School teacher is making personal connections with her students that are so strong, they view her as a second mother.

Aletha Fields is a well-known and respected teacher at Iroquois High School. She's also an activist, minister and author.

"I look at you and I want to be like that," said one of her students, Noah Alesachra. "I want to be everyone's friend. I want to be inspirational. Mrs. Fields, you're amazing. You're truly, truly amazing."

Students past and present, and administrators came together virtually to celebrate her Tuesday and honor her with an ExCel award.

"Not only how much she inspires me, to be as hardworking as her, to be as driven as her, but also to always go after my education, to always strengthen my mind and test what I can do for my community and my people," said another one of her students, Jamyah Doak. "She's constantly an inspiration and a reminder for how I can do more."

A woman who lets her accomplishments do the talking, and who has earned the respect of her students through her gift of listening, Professor Fields took time at the end of the ceremony to thank the people around her.

"I would like to thank God and my family," Professor Fields said. "I wouldn't be able to accept an award if I had not been in award winning company."

On behalf of WHAS11 and LG&E and KU, congratulations to Aletha Fields on her ExCel award.

