'She is a beacon of hope'; JCPS Spanish teacher wins ExCel Award

Ivonne Davila-Beegle's colorful classroom puts students' learning into practice, getting hands-on opportunities to celebrate Spanish-speaking culture.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Every week the WHAS11, LG&E and KU ExCel Award recognizes a teacher who goes above and beyond in their classroom.

On Wednesday, students and staff at The Academy @ Shawnee came together to celebrate this week's winner, Mrs. Ivonne Davila-Beegle.

She has high expectations in her classroom, teaching not only another language but also life lessons.

"I teach global studies through Spanish," Mrs. Davila-Beegle said. "We learn about Spanish art, Spanish food, and Spanish culture, in addition to functional language skills."

Mrs. Davila-Beegle is in her third year of teaching at a Jefferson County Public School, but in her 20th as a teacher in Kentucky.

She's skilled at building relationships and creating learning experiences tailored to all her students.

"I think keeping the class interesting keeps them more engaged," she said. "They're willing to take risks because there's a lot of different things to learn about."

Mrs. Davila-Beegle's students describe her as a teacher focused on showing them how much care can build confidence.

"She is a beacon of hope for all of our students and staff," said senior class president Tyler Holstein. "She hopes for us to achieve high levels of learning. She engages in all of her classes with big energy teaching and puts motivational thoughts through our ears while we're working."

The award comes with a $1,000 check from LG&E and KU, and Mrs. Davila-Beegle says she already knows how to spend the money.

"One of the things they really want is VR headsets for us to do global expeditions," Mrs. Beegle said. "We want to go to Machu Pichu virtually and do all these things, so I don't know, but it's going to be spent on my kids 'cause that's what I spend all my money on."

Again, congrats to Ivonne Davila-Beegle from The Academy @ Shawnee, this week's LG&E and KU ExCel Award winner!

