Louisville teacher with lifelong dream to teach honored with ExCel Award

Every step along the way, Sarah Blatz has found ways to further her education.

Mrs. Sarah Blatz, a second-grade teacher at Gutermuth Elementary, is being recognized for her commitment to continued education, emotionally and socially supporting her class, and her passion for helping ESL students.

A born and raised Louisvillian, Sarah Baltz made a decision early in life to become a teacher.

"I had the most wonderful teacher in the world, Mrs. Janes, and that was when I decided this is what I want to do," Mrs. Blatz said. "I decided in second grade my lifelong dream was to be a teacher."

Every step along the way, Blatz has found ways to further her education. She found a passion in teaching students who need extra support through free or reduced programs and ESL teaching.

During her ExCel ceremony, we heard from her friends at Gutermuth, and even her former principal Laura Mullaney.

"Sarah Blatz raises the bar for every person and every adult in the building," former principal Laura Mullaney said at the ExCel ceremony.

"Through her dedication to her professional growth, national board certification, and mentoring she began, Sarah, I could go on and on, but really I just want to say thank you," Mullaney said.

As part of her ExCel award, Mrs. Blatz will receive a check for $1,000 to use in the classroom. She said she's already thinking about things she can do to replace the field trips COVID-19 has canceled for her students.

"I've started to think about experiences I can bring to my kids," she said. "Whether that's guests coming in, or virtual field trips, something I can bring to the kids while we're still in limbo on being able to go out in person as a class."

