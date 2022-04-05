South Oldham High School teacher wins ExCel Award

Mrs. Brittany Stevenson focuses on relationship building with her high school Spanish students.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Each week at WHAS11, we partner with LG&E and KU to recognize teachers who are going above and beyond in the classroom.

We're celebrating Brittany Stevenson, a Spanish teacher at South Oldham High School, known for her relationships with students.

Mrs. Stevenson's classroom was packed with people ready to surprise and celebrate her with her ExCel award.

Mrs. Stevenson teaches Spanish. Her curriculum focuses on high-level thinking, beginning to end. More important than classroom lessons, she's helping her students with life lessons and relationship building.

Dr. Dylan Smith, assistant super for student learning, said he "did his research" before nominating her.

"I heard from multiple kids, 'She is by far my favorite teacher,'" he said of his nominating process. "So I thought, they don't always get to say that to you, but that's what your students are thinking and feeling."

As for her plans with the $1,000 dollar check from LG&E and KU? Mrs. Stevenson's consulted her students and is making a plan for more learning opportunities!

"Either virtual or in-person field trips for a cultural experience," she said. "Especially with the arts community close to us in Louisville. All kinds of flamenco dance. Whether we attend virtually or in person, I would love to seek out those opportunities."

On behalf of WHAS11 and LG&E and KU, congratulations to Mrs. Brittany Stevenson of SOHS on your ExCel Award!

