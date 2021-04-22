Shelby County High School teacher honored with ExCel Award

Mr. Jeff Bracken uses his own adversity to inspire his students in the classroom.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WHAS11 and LG&E and KU recognize teachers in our community going above and beyond for their students by honoring them with an ExCel Award.

In Shelby County, a teacher who is no stranger to adversity hopes his students take with them the lesson that anything is possible.

History is cyclical... that's the old adage, at least.

Mr. Jeff Bracken at Shelby County High School is drawing from his personal experiences to break tradition in his student's path to success.

"I think the belief and the support system I had from my parents and teachers inspired me to follow in those footsteps," Bracken said. "We model what were attracted to and I was attracted to that, so I want to model that. That inspired me to be a teacher to pass that on... and you know the old saying those that can't do, teach? I don't think I have any other skills, so this is where I am."

Including his students in his life is an important part of his curriculum, encouraging them to learn from his own experiences and family.

An already well awarded and recognized teacher, Bracken continues to be honored with the presentation of an ExCel award.

"I'm humbled because I know I'm surrounded by so many amazing teacher and all of them and my instructional coach have all contributed to where I'm at today," Bracken said.

Mr. Bracken pulls from his own experiences. Having a hearing and vision impairment has made his teaching journey different but he hopes it inspires his students.

"Adversity are opportunities," Bracken said. "Adversity and obstacles you have, they're nothing but opportunities to prove yourself. I hope that's what they learn and take away."

Congrats to Jeff Bracken from Shelby County High School, this week's ExCel award recipient!

