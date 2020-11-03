LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Her dedication to teaching students about real-life ecology challenges sets Angela Page apart from other teachers in Kentuckiana.

From tackling issues in our community, like plastic islands in Beargrass Creek, to solutions to environmental challenges at their own school, Mrs. page is all about practical teaching.

RELATED: Jefferson County Public School science teacher wins Excel Award

"One of the things that I think is cool about my class is that you get to go into the field and use equipment that you might get to be lucky enough to use in a graduate program,” Page said.



For 14 years she's called Male High School her home. Inspired from a young age to save the world, Mrs. Page is especially honored to see her work recognized on such a large stage.



“I mean I’m incredibly flattered. It shows if you work really hard and you stick with what you believe in, people will eventually take notice. I’m very proud," Page said.



Students are better for being in her class. Male is better for having her as an educator. Her colleagues’ friends and family are better for being part of her life. The world is a better place because of the spark she ignites in us all.



Congrats to Mrs. Angela page of male high school on your 2020 Excel Award!

RELATED: New Albany special needs teacher receives Excel Award

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.