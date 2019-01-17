ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — It was an exciting day at Elizabethtown High School where we honored our first Excel Award winner of 2019.

Travis Thompson comes from a long line of educators.

He decided to go into business but at the age of 30 came to realize his calling was in fact - teaching. He just couldn't escape it.

This year nearly half of the sophomore class at Elizabethtown High signed up for AP world history just so they could have Mr. Thompson as their teacher and today we learned why.

