Greater Clark PE teacher honored with ExCel Award

Lori Gavin, PE teacher from Parkwood Elementary School, works to involve all students in sports.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — WHAS11 and LG&E and KU recognize teachers in the communities who go above and beyond in and out of the classroom.

Today, we are recognizing Lori Gavin, a physical education teacher at Parkwood Elementary who also serves as an athletic director for Greater Clark County Elementary Schools.

Focusing on the whole child is just as important for development and education as academics, with physical education instilling a sense of confidence and pride in students.

Though she now understands how important her work and her students are, Gavin did not always recognize her passion for teaching. She was working at a tumbling clinic in Charlestown when she first thought about the idea of teaching.

"[At the clinic,] the director who recruited us to work, she complimented me, and you know a compliment can go a long way, and I thought maybe...maybe I do want to be a teacher," Gavin said.

For 28 years, Gavin has given back to the school system she grew up in, serving as the district's elementary athletic director. Her peers say she is constantly working to make sure everything goes well for all students.

"I feel great that I get the chance to represent Greater Clark in one more way," Gavin said. "We're doing great things out there, the entire corporation is, so it's great to share that."

While like most teachers, she didn't get into the profession for the accolades, but said the recognition for her hard work is a sign she's doing something right.

"This was just an extra...icing on the cake, I guess," Gavin said. "I was very surprised."

On behalf of WHAS11 and LG&E and KU, congrats to Lori Gavin of Parkwood Elementary school on your ExCel Award.

