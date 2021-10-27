Evolve502 announces scholarships available through JCPS Class of 2026

Evolve502, a scholarship that allows eligible students to begin studies tuition-free at any Kentucky Community and Technical college, secured a $20 million donation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Evolve502, a service that gives eligible Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) graduate the opportunity for a tuition-free, two-year college degree, certificate or training at certain schools, made a major announcement Wednesday.

The scholarship received full funding through the Class of 2026, this school's eighth grade students. Evolve502 secured more than $20 million in donor support for scholarships. A total of $5 million was committed by the C.E. and S. Foundation

“We’re so incredibly grateful to the C.E. & S. Foundation for being one of our earliest supporters and leading the community charge to promote our scholarship program and we appreciate their ongoing partnership in growing the educational attainment of our city,” Evolve502 Executive Director Marland Cole said.

Students receive the Evolve502 scholarship by meeting the eligibility requirements and completing required steps outlined at evolve502.org/scholarship. Evolve502 covers tuition and fees after federal and state financial aid is applied.

In addition to the scholarship, students from households earning less than $40,000 annually are eligible for opportunity grants of $1,000 per semester (maximum $2,000 annually) to assist with non-tuition related costs of attending college such as books, housing, technology, transportation, etc.

Recent contributors to Evolve502 include the James Graham Brown Foundation, Louisville Urban League, Jo H. Whittenberg Scholarship Fund at the Community Foundation of Louisville, the Sutherland Foundation, and Louisville Metro Government, which committed $3 million in funding.

“The promise scholarship and opportunity grants are the culmination of years of building strong partners across government, education, business, community organizations and more to address educational attainment in our city so we can build the pool of educated workers needed to attract and retain businesses in our city. Metro Government is honored to have committed $3 million to help Evolve502 reach its goal,” Mayor Greg Fischer said.

Evolve502 is currently accepting scholarship applications from eligible students in the JCPS Class of 2022. Students can view eligibility and apply now through July 15.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.