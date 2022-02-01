'Everybody Counts' program launches for JCPS seniors looking for success post high school

Gov. Andy Beshear said this is a launching pad to create other similar programs across the state.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has released more information on a program designed to help seniors find success post high school.

“Everybody Counts” will help seniors connect with three different pathways to success – a job at one of four participating companies, postsecondary enrollment or both.

The program will be made available to seniors at Jefferson County Public Schools.

Beshear said they want to do everything to ensure seniors are on the path to success.

“At this unique moment in time, we have more jobs than people to fill them, and never has there been more opportunity to get higher education and training. Everybody Counts will give these students a chance to select the path they want to be on and will put them on the road to success,” Beshear said.

Companies sponsoring this program include Ford, GE Appliances, Kroger and UPS. Nonprofit, higher education and labor partners include Evolve502, Louisville Urban League, Simmons College and UAW Local 862.

Beshear said these companies and nonprofits have worked hard to start this program.

JCPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said these are tremendous options for students to think about life after school.

“Everybody Counts is also going to benefit our city and state for years to come by matching talented JCPS graduates with the growing workforce needs of some of our largest employers,” said Pollio.

Beshear said this is a launching pad to create similar programs across the state.

To read more about the program and its requirements click here.

