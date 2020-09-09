Community program helps high school athletes with virtual learning

The Jesse E. Barnett Junior Enrichment Center offers free programs to keep student athletes on track during NTI.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the coronavirus pandemic has many students learning remotely, that doesn’t mean they have to be at home. One local organization is making sure student athletes finish their work – as well as their workouts.

Tim Barnett is the founder and CEO of Jesse E. Barnett Junior Enrichment Center in Louisville. He felt that most educational programs in the area were focused on elementary students. So, to meet the need, he started the enrichment center and included programs for high school student athletes.

The center offers free tutoring sessions, ACT/SAT workshops and outreach projects for the community. While most students are learning remotely through non-traditional instruction (NTI), the program also allows students to spend time with their peers – something a lot of kids and teens have been lacking since March.

“I think the social development of young people is crucial,” Barnett said.

He believes these students continue to show up because they know they have to work hard if they want to play later; most schools require certain academic achievements for athletes to play their sports.

The programs at the enrichment center help keep students on track in a way that keeps them focused and interested.

“I know it’s working because they’re here every day,” Barnett said.

The Jesse E. Barnett Junior Enrichment Center still has a few open spots for the 2020-21 school year. If you’re interested in signing up your student athlete, send an email to info@jebcenter.org or call 502-890-1720.

The center is also looking for volunteers to help with the students – contact them to learn more.

