LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students at Eastern High School may notice an increased security presence on Monday. That extra security is in place as a precaution after a potential threat was shared on social media Sunday night.

According to Renee Murphy with Jefferson County Public Schools, law enforcement and JCPS security were made aware of a social media post that appeared to make a threat against Eastern. According to a screenshot sent to WHAS11 by a concerned parent, the threat was made on Snapchat. After investigating the post, officers were able to locate the person responsible.

Murphy said the person who made the post is not a current Eastern High student. Additional security will be on Eastern's campus Monday as a precaution. No charges have been filed at this time.

