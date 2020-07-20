duPont Manual alum forms nonprofit to help students prepare for the future virtually

Sravya Vishnubhatla founded Get Ahead Tutor to give current high school students tips and tricks for the SAT and ACT, as well as guidance.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coronavirus not only canceled school in the spring, it also made preparing for the ACT and SAT more difficult for high schoolers.

“When everything got shut down, I was kind of freaking out because…all the ACT prep classes I was going to go to got canceled,” duPont Manual High School junior Natalie Keckler said.

Keckler used a free online course to prepare virtually instead.

“Understanding the test through someone who has taken it and has all this experience is so much better than learning through the book,” Keckler said.

The course was designed by Manual alum Sravya Vishnubhatla. She now lives in Seattle, and wanted to find a way to give back during the pandemic.

So Vishnubhatla started the nonprofit Get Ahead Tutor to help students get ready for their futures.

She helps students prepare for ACT and SAT testing, but also resume writing and other tips and tricks from someone who has been in these students shoes before.

“It’s great for students who just feel overwhelmed by having to take these tests,” Vishnubhatla said. “It’s great for people who don’t know what they need to study or what they need to do.”

It started with a small group from Seattle and has since grown to incorporate students nationwide.

Vishnubhatla reached out to the Manual guidance counselor who helped her spread the word among students from her alma mater, which she credits for her inspiring her to give back during the pandemic.

“Having that support system at school, at Manual, I think was critical for me to make it where I am now,” Vishnubhatla said.

