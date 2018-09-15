LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - University of Kentucky officials are expressing concern over a double-digit drop in the number of black freshmen enrolled at the school.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that despite a push for more diversity, UK enrolled 50 fewer black freshmen for the fall semester.

Provost David Blackwell says officials attribute the decrease to several factors, including an increase in the number of students who identify themselves as being of two or more races. He says UK also lost student recruiters last year in the crucial Chicago and Atlanta markets.

Blackwell says UK has replaced the two recruiters. He says the university also will rehire a company that helps publicize applications to specific student populations.

The number of black students dropped 11.9 percent, from 420 in 2017 to 370 this fall.

