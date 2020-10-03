BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Country superstar Dolly Parton wrote students in Nelson County Schools to congratulate them on finishing a community project, writing their own book titled "Dolly's Big Journey."

Over 900 students helped create the book in honor of Parton's Imagination Library program, which launched in Bardstown in January 2017. The program seeks to provide free books to children every month from birth to their fifth birthday. The Nelson County Imagination Library initiative currently serves 859 children in the community.

Flaget Memorial Hospital also worked with Nelson County Schools to provide newborns with a care package that included the book and an "I (HEART) NC" onesie.

“Because of the generosity of these local students, we’ve been able to send home new families, who’ve delivered at Flaget, with a copy of the book, so that their child will one day be inspired to read and fall in love with books," said Jennifer Nolan, president, Flaget Memorial Hospital

In her letter, Parton not only congratulated students on their work, but told them how much of a difference they would make in their community.

"Even more important than any talent you may have, it is your tender and caring heart that will make a difference in your town," Parton said. "I could feel your love, and it makes me so very proud of each and every one of you."

Parton finished her letter with "I Will Always Love You."

Nelson County Schools will celebrate completion of the project March 18.

A closer look at the contents of Dolly Parton's letter.

Provided by Nelson County Schools

RELATED: Dolly Parton sends heartfelt message to Tennessee tornado victims

RELATED: Imagination Library provides free books to children and needs your help

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.