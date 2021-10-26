Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to expand in Kentucky

Kentucky leaders hope to grow the program by 30,000 by June 2022 and to expand coverage to every county.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Legendary country singer Dolly Parton’s philanthropy continues to inspire millions, including children in Kentucky.

She is investing in children’s literacy with the expansion of her Imagination Library across the commonwealth.

The library inspires a lifelong love of reading by giving free books monthly to children from 0 to 5-years-old through funding through Parton’s organization, the state of Kentucky and local community partnerships.

“I’m so excited and want to thank everyone partnering with us to make more dreams come true for children and families in Kentucky,” Parton said in a statement.

The goal of the expansion is to reach more children and families across Kentucky by June 2022 while increasing registration in existing Imagination Library programs.

“There's such a great connection to reading with your kids, to opening their eyes to books, and opening their minds to lifelong learning,” State Senator Morgan McGarvey said.

