FRANKFORT, Ky. — After the sixth school closing in two weeks, the Kentucky Department of Education has asked JCPS and several other school districts for the names of teachers who participated in sick-outs during this legislative session.

KDE Chief Communications Officer Jessica Fletcher said an email was sent to 10 school districts requesting the name of all teachers who called in sick, any affidavit or note from a physician stating the employee was sick or caring for a family member and documents detailing the district's policies for collecting and verifying sick leaves.

The department said Commissioner Wayne Lewis is allowed to have access to teachers' records and school officials can report mismanagement, violation of law, or misconduct to the Board of Education. Lewis said the records will help determine if state law is being upheld by districts.

“The Kentucky Department of Education takes the closing of schools very seriously,” Lewis said. “While it is important that administrators, teachers and students make their voices heard about issues related to public education policy, advocacy should under no circumstances be putting a stop to learning for entire communities.”

The Kentucky Education Association responded to Lewis, saying he and other legislators are failing to recognize that educators do not trust them. The KEA said teachers know from experience that the General Assembly can quickly pass a bill during the closing days of the session, and they hope superintendents will not punish those protesting.

"It is possible that superintendents could take disciplinary action against educators who have called in sick to come to Frankfort to exercise their First Amendment rights," the statement said. "It is our hope that they won’t. Making educators — who are all citizens of this Commonwealth — choose between keeping their livelihood and exercising their constitutional rights is despicable."

In addition to JCPS, districts in Bath, Boyd, Bullitt, Carter, Fayette, Jefferson, Letcher, Madison, Marion and Oldham County were asked for sick leave information.

