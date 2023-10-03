Louisville welding teacher surprised with $50,000 check; 'A pretty proud day.'

David McCoy has taught welding for over 20 years and was awarded a national recognition for it Tuesday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pleasure Ridge Park High School welding teacher David McCoy walked into Harbor Freight Tools Tuesday morning and was surprised by local leader, colleagues, students and a $50,000 check.

"It's a pretty proud day for sure," McCoy said.

The beloved teacher was one of 25 educators nationwide to receive an award from Harbor Freight's Tools for Schools program.

McCoy has taught welding for over 20 years. In his six years at PRP High School, he has built the entire welding classroom by hand with his students, grown the program from one teacher to three, and coordinated the first Kentucky High School Girls in Welding competition in January 2022.

Forty-five students participated in the program, and not only did they get the chance to win some money, but future employers were at the event to preview the girls' work.

"The diversity that’s here and the opportunity for the students that I get to work with is amazing," said McCoy.

"He's very understanding and very open, he'll tell you how it is," said PRP High School Junior Ariana Woosley. "He's a great instructor and he loves what he does."

It's students like Woosley who keep McCoy teaching.

"When they come in I want them motivated to do something. That’s a toughie in the morning sometimes. I enjoy seeing a student first thing in the morning, saying good morning, talking to them, having them come up to me [and say] ‘morning, Mr. McCoy,’ that is what really motivates me to stay with it,” said McCoy.

McCoy tells WHAS11 that 50 percent of his first graduating class still works in the welding field.

"Without the welding program at PRP High School and Mr. McCoy’s dedication, I would not have the future that I have today,” said a former PRP High School student.

McCoy said he hopes to use the award money to expand the welding stations in his classroom from 24 stations to 35.

McCoy has received several honors in his time teaching, including an ExCel Award.

