JCPS curbside meal service moves to Saturdays

Curbside meal services for children 18 and under will be held at 56 different JCPS locations every Saturday through May 22.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) are reminding families that the free curbside meal service is shifting to Saturdays only.

The district made a change to the meal service as students in the school system returned to the classroom in mid-March.

Curbside meal services will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday beginning April 10 through May 22, except on Derby Day when meals will be given out on Oaks Day April 30.

Meal sites are at 56 different JCPS locations and children 18 and under will receive five breakfasts, five lunches and snacks.

Since schools were shut down last March, JCPS said it has given out more than 7.5 million meals.

The meals are available to all families, not just students.

